Barbados records more COVID cases

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Two visitors to Barbados have gone into isolation after returning COVID-19 positive results from the 612 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Health authorities said one of them is a 21-year-old man who arrived on Virgin Atlantic on December 5, while the other, a 52-year-old woman, was diagnosed after coming into contact with a known case.

Additionally, three people were released from isolation bringing the total number of people in insolation to 19. The island has recorded seven deaths.

Barbados has now recorded 289 confirmed cases, comprising 149 females and 140 males. Of these, 263 people have recovered. To date, the public health laboratory has completed 50,369 tests.