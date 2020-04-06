Barbados records second death from COVID -19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – A 74-year-old man is the second person to have died from COVID-19 in Barbados.

The patient, who tested positive for the viral illness on March 20, died on Monday morning, one day after Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col. Jeffrey Bostic, announced the death of the first victim, an 81-year-old man.

The Ministry of Health revealed that the deceased, who had underlying medical conditions, was infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 positive person.

He had been in isolation since his diagnosis.

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Anton Best, expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados to the family and friends of the deceased.

He said that he was saddened that another Barbadian had succumbed to the illness, and it was particularly difficult to hear of a second death so soon after the first.

“This is a sombre time for our country as we lose another person to this deadly disease. I ask our citizens to remain strong and to continue to be vigilant every day, taking every precaution to protect themselves against this illness.”

The acting CMO appealed to residents to observe the curfew by staying off the streets, thereby helping health officials to contain the spread of COVID-19.