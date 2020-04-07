Barbados records third death from COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) - Barbados today (Tuesday, April 7) recorded its third death from COVID-19, with the passing of a 95-year-old man.

This was revealed by Head of Infectious Diseases at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Corey Forde.

This follows the passing of an 81-year- old on Sunday and a 74-year-old on Monday.

According to Forde, the total number of cases, has also increased to 63.

Forde said there were three people currently on ventilators at the Enmore facility, who are critically ill.

These comprise two women, ages 78 and 56, and one male, 52, who is extremely ill and has diabetes.

“The majority of our people which we have found so far have been linked to Barbadians, for the most part, who have travelled overseas in that period from March 15 to present, until we put the provisions in place for quarantine when people arrived,” Forde explained.

Six people were discharged and three have recorded negatives tests.

Meanwhile, COVID communications czar Richard Carter said up to Sunday, 602 tests for the virus, were conducted.