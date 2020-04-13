Barbados records three new COVID-19 cases

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados - Three more Barbadians tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday April 12) out of a total of 58 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

They are a 64-year-old man, who returned to the island on March 16; a 27-year-old woman, who was in contact with two known cases; and a 62-year-old man, whose case is being investigated.

This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 16 to 71 – 35 males and 36 females – ranging in age from seven to 95.

Four deaths have occurred and 11 people have recovered and have been released from isolation. There are 56 people currently in isolation.

The number of tests done by the public health laboratory to date is 805.

BARBADOS NATION