Barbados records two cases of COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados government Tuesday confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and appealed to nationals not to panic but follow the measures outlined so as to prevent its spread.

Health and Wellness Minister Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, in an address to the nation, said that the two cases were “imported” from the United States earlier this month and included a national.

“Barbados has recorded its first two cases of COVID-19. A 48-year-old visitor to the island and a 39-year-old Barbadian female, both of whom came into the island from the United States. After experiencing symptoms they were referred to the medical team at the Ministry of Health and Wellness for further evaluation,” he said in the broadcast without disclosing the date of their arrival or the aircraft used.

Bostic said that laboratory confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the tests were positive.

“They will remain in isolation until they recover. As Minister of Health and Wellness in Barbados, I am committed to doing all in my power to protect the health and ensure the safety of every person resident here,” he said.

Barbados joins Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Bahamas where cases of the virus have been reported in recent days.

Bostic said the two imported cases were among 14 persons tested on Monday, noting “all the others tested negative for COVID-19”.