Barbados under 10-hour curfew
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley last night announced a 10-hour curfew as Barbados recorded 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a radio and television broadcast, she said that the curfew would begin from Saturday and would last until April 14. She appealed to Barbadians not to panic even as the island moved into Phase 3 of its preparation for the virus that has been blamed for more than 18,000 deaths worldwide.
She has sought to reassure citizens that the health system is in readiness for the situation, adding that there were more than enough testing kits on the island and pleaded for people to desist from spreading rumours.
Mottley has also warned residents that the Royal Barbados Police Force will deal accordingly with all persons found to be moving about who are not part of the essential services.
She said that the curfew would start at 8:00 pm (local time) to 6:00 am in the first instance, and April 15 would be the first day Barbadians would be able to move around freely, provided it isn't extended.
She also announced that Parliament would be meeting on Friday as the government moves to declare a public health emergency rather than a state of emergency.
Mottley also advised against panic buying saying Barbados has enough food to last and there is no need for a mad rush to the supermarket.
