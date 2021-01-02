Barbados under curfew as prison officers, soldiers test positive for COVID-19
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Government of Barbados has adjusted the curfew imposed on December 31, 2020.
This was announced late Friday by Prime Minister Mia Mottley during a COVID-19 update to the nation.
According to Mottley, Barbados will be under a curfew from 9:00 pm (local time) until 5:00 am daily, starting today.
In making the announcement of the amendment to the previous curfew time frame, which was midnight to 5:00 am daily until January 14, Mottley said, “Certainly for the next seven days, but possibly 14, that there will have to be greater discipline on the part of Barbadians. I've therefore advised the Attorney General to draft a further directive that will allow us to institute a curfew from nine o'clock at night.
Also with immediate effect, no permission will be granted for social gatherings.
A super spreader event on Boxing Day has led to an additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country.
Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, disclosed during Friday night's press conference that a bus crawl attended primarily by prison officers of Her Majesty's Prison and some members of the Barbados Defence Force on Saturday, December 26, is being linked to the spike in cases.
The 45 confirmed cases comprise 32 persons from the prison, and four from the Barbados Defence Force (BDF).
The four from the BDF, along with 17 from the Prison Service, all attended the bus crawl.
