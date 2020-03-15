Barbican man charged for having sex with minor

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Junior Bines was yesterday charged by detectives assigned to the St Andrew Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) for having sex with a minor.

It is reported that about 8:00 pm on January 1, 2018, Bines, who is of Barbican Avenue, Kingston 8, had sexual intercourse with a minor in his community.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was carried out.

Bines was arrested and placed before an identification parade when he was positively pointed out. He was later questioned in the presence of his attorney, and charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, March 23.