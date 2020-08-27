Barita launches BOSS online platform in time for own APO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has launched an online web portal, in time for its now opened additional public offering (APO).

The web portal allows potential investors convenience and greater efficiency in providing Barita clients and non-clients a quicker way to process offers, the company said.

BOSS, short for Barita Online Stock Solution, facilitates the electronic submission of Electronic Public Offering (ePO) applications to the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD).

In a news release today, the company said the platform serves as a critical phased approach of the company's digital transformation plan and was intentionally launched to provide easier access to applying for its own APO.

“As an organisation, we are striving to become an omni channel provider of financial services. We want to be able to serve customers physically and/or virtually to remove borders from our business; for this reason, we saw it necessary to create an intuitive and dynamic platform that would allow users to access and apply for ePOs at any time and from anywhere,” vice-president of asset management and research at Barita, Ramon Small-Ferguson said.

In an aim to expand the company's customer base, the company said it set up the digital infrastructure to allow potential investors the ability to submit applications virtually. It noted that using BOSS eliminates the need to visit a broker and allows users to track their applications, while keeping them informed every step of the way via email.

The investment company said individuals only need a valid JCSD account number through a licensed stock brokerage in Jamaica to use the platform. However, clients wishing to participate in the offer should ensure that payments are made at least two business days prior to submitting your application.

Paul Barclay, general manager at Barita said the platform is very easy to use.

"It may take less than 10 minutes for a user to complete the form based on their selected option. What's great about the platform is that both clients and non-clients can use it to invest. BOSS provides the user with a list of payment options detailing how to transfer funds to Barita for their application to the APO. Furthermore, once you've completed the application, submitted documentation with proof of payment, you can rest assured that you have successfully applied for the Barita APO and will receive an email confirmation,” he explained.

Applicants may be required to upload additional documentation for verification such as valid identification along with the Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN). The company said individuals should visit the BOSS website www.baritaboss.com to begin the process.