UPDATE: Barry makes landfall in Louisiana as it weakens

MORGAN CITY, United States (AFP) — Major storm Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday as it weakened back to tropical storm force, but authorities warned that the heavy rain and strong winds lashing the US Gulf Coast were far from over.

Barry, which briefly was listed as a category one hurricane, made landfall in Intracoastal City, which is located about 165 miles (265 kilometres) west of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 70 miles per hour, the NHC said.