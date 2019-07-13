Barry turns hurricane ahead of landfall in US

MORGAN CITY, United States (AFP) — Giant storm Barry strengthened into a hurricane Saturday as it dumped rain and unleashed strong winds on the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said, with landfall expected later in the day. MORGAN CITY, United States (AFP) — Giant storm Barry strengthened into a hurricane Saturday as it dumped rain and unleashed strong winds on the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said, with landfall expected later in the day. Hurricane Barry was now packing sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour — just above the minimum to qualify as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the NHC said in its latest storm advisory.

