Bartender stabbed to death by boyfriend in St Ann
ST ANN, Jamaica — A farmer has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death during a dispute in St Ann last night.
The deceased is identified as 31-year-old bartender Keniesha Reid and the accused is 23-year-old Javell Devarn Lindo, otherwise called Mafia.
Both are from Frazer district, Cascade in the parish.
According to the police, about 11:00 pm, Reid and Lindo had a longstanding dispute, which ensued from the bar operated by the deceased after she was seen speaking with another man.
Reid reportedly left for her apartment followed by Lindo when the argument escalated.
The police reported that a knife was brought into play and Reid was stabbed several times in her torso. She subsequently ran from the house onto the main road where she collapsed.
She was later pronounced dead at the Percy Junior Hospital while Smith turned himself in at the Cave Valley Police Station.
Donicka Robinson
