Bartlett awarded Gusi Peace Prize

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, was awarded today the Gusi Peace prize by the Gusi Foundation of Manila Philippines.

The Gusi peace prize is awarded yearly to individuals worldwide who have contributed to global peace through science, academia, industry, the arts and government.

Past awardees include presidents of countries, eminent scientists and industry leaders. It's regarded as the Pulitzer Prize of Asia, according to Google.

Bartlett is the first tourism leader to receive this prestigious award and the first from the Caribbean and Latin America.

Balford Henry