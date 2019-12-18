Bartlett calls for Kingston to be the premier hub of the Northern Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says that the projected expansion projects in Kingston, as well as those currently underway, are a signal of the city's potential to be the primary hub of the Northern Caribbean.
The minister made this announcement yesterday during the inaugural Caribbean Airlines flight from Kingston to Grand Cayman.
“With the changes that have taken place in Kingston and the expansion we are anticipating, we are hoping that Kingston will become a hub for the Northern Caribbean so that connectivity – between Jamaica and Havana, Santiago, Cancun – can be achieved from here. I think Caribbean Airlines is well positioned to be that carrier that makes those connections, utilizing Kingston as a hub,” the minister said.
This sentiment is shared by the airline's CEO, Garvin Medera, who said, "Caribbean Airlines has a clear vision to connect the region, which is a major element in strengthening our Caribbean identity."
The minister shared that currently the region is growing at 6.1 per cent, but lack of connectivity within the Caribbean has hindered tourism arrivals to grow to double digits.
“Today's flight to Grand Cayman is expanding the airline's range of connectivity and is helping to sunder those dividing elements that prevent us from connecting. The 300 additional seats to Jamaica, with two weekly rotations, add a significant amount to the growing number of seats that are coming on stream,” Bartlett said.
According to the ministry, improved air connectivity is one of the minister's pillars in achieving growth in the industry. Under this growth strategy, the ministry said it is aggressively implementing strategies to attract five million visitors by 2021, generate US$5 billion in tourism earnings, increase the total direct jobs to 125,000, and add 15,000 new hotel rooms.
