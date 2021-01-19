Bartlett congratulates Adam Stewart on being named executive chairman of SRI

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett today extended congratulations to Adam Stewart, on his appointment as executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI).

Stewart was appointed executive chairman following the passing of his father, business mogul, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart on January 4.

“I am heartened to learn that Adam Stewart has been named the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International,” Bartlett said.

“Over the years, Adam has made a name for himself as a brilliant businessman, leader and innovator. I can say without hesitation that the mantle of leadership of SRI could not have been passed to a more competent and deserving individual,” he added.

Stewart is the second person to ever serve as the company's chairman, and previously served as its chief executive officer and deputy chairman.

“Adam, much like his father, is a global industry leader with a wealth of knowledge about the Sandals brand and the international tourism industry. I offer you my heartiest congratulations Adam, I am certain you will do exceptionally well, and that you will continue to build on the rich legacy left by your father, who has groomed you very well for this position,” Bartlett noted.

Sandals Resorts International is the parent company of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts.

SRI was founded by Butch Stewart in 1981 and is based in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Sandals Resorts International has since developed into one of the most popular award-winning, all-inclusive resort chains in the world.