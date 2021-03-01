Bartlett congratulates Jakes Hotel on Condé Nast and Telegraph rankings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett has extended heartfelt congratulations to the management and staff of Jakes Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth after the property was listed among the top family vacation spots globally by luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.

It was also named among the best boutique hotels in the Caribbean by the Daily Telegraph.

Jakes Hotel was recently named among the top nine family vacation spots worldwide by Condé Nast, which said its “winsome draw comes from the cheery painted houses decorated with bright fabrics and seashells”. The workers at the hotel were also described as “gorgeous staff who are not just friendly but also fascinating, telling stories about the island's sporting history.”

Meanwhile, the ministry noted that British newspaper the Daily Telegraph also listed Jakes Hotel as one of the five best boutique bolt-holes in the Caribbean. The newspaper described the hotel as an “offbeat hideaway” that has a “lovely, raffish charm and a cool vibe on Treasure Beach”.

Bartlett extended congratulations to Jakes Hotel's Chairman, Jason Henzell on the accolades, which he says will help to promote Jamaica as the destination of choice.

“I would like to congratulate Jason and his hardworking team at Jakes on receiving these important accolades. Like many other hoteliers and tourism partners, I know that his team has faced significant challenges because of the pandemic. It is therefore heartening to see that since re-opening last June, the world's focus is on Treasure Beach and by extension Jamaica,” Bartlett said.

The minister added that, “Jamaica is still the ideal destination for much-needed relaxation, thanks to the wonderful work being done by our tourism stakeholders, including Jason and his team at Jakes, who are ensuring a memorable experience, which is safe, seamless and secure for all locals and visitors alike.”

The ministry said among the other properties listed by Condé Nast are Islas Secas, Panama; Sujan Jawai, India; Playa Grande Beach Club, Dominican Republic and Patrick's Lodge, Senegal.

It added that the other properties included in the Telegraph's listing are Golden Rock Inn, Nevis; Little Arches, Barbados; True Blue Bay, Grenada and Villa Marie, St Barts.