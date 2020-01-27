Bartlett congratulates Koffee on Grammy win

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett today offered his congratulations to Jamaican Reggae artist Koffee on winning a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category yesterday in Los Angeles.

Koffee, whose given name is Mikayla Simpson, became the first woman and the youngest artiste to earn the award in reggae album category, for her debut album Rapture.

“We offer heartfelt congratulations to Koffee for this tremendous achievement,” Bartlett said.

“She is following in the footsteps of other reggae greats who have played a pivotal role in taking our irresistible rhythm to the world. We are a land of extraordinary talent and Koffee is yet another example,” he added.

The tourism minister noted that Koffee's win is significant as the country approaches the start of Reggae Month in February and ahead of Women's Month in March.

Koffee won from a field of fellow Jamaicans Julian Marley for “As I Am”, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics for “The Final Battle”, and “More Work To Be Done” by Third World, which was produced by Damian Marley, as well as English band Steel Pulse for “Mass Manipulation”.