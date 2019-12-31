Bartlett extends sympathy to Richmond Hill Inn owners after fire
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has extended sympathies to the owners of the historic Richmond Hill Inn in Montego Bay, following a fire that destroyed a section of the property last night.
“Richmond Hill has been an integral part of Montego Bay's history for over 200 years. I am sure the damage to the property is a devastating setback for Stephanie Chin and her family, who have owned the property for decades,” Bartlett said in a statement this morning.
“The Ministry of Tourism stands with you and offers sincere sympathy during this very difficult time. I know that many of the items you lost are irreplaceable but remain hopeful that we will see Richmond Hill restored to its former glory,” he added.
The Richmond Hill Inn has been a staple in the tourism industry over the years. It has hosted a number of public figures such as Richard Nixon, John Rollins, Roger Moore, Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman, Rosie Greer, Paul Newman and Eddy Murphy, the tourism ministry said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy