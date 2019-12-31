Bartlett extends sympathy to Richmond Hill Inn owners after fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has extended sympathies to the owners of the historic Richmond Hill Inn in Montego Bay, following a fire that destroyed a section of the property last night.

“Richmond Hill has been an integral part of Montego Bay's history for over 200 years. I am sure the damage to the property is a devastating setback for Stephanie Chin and her family, who have owned the property for decades,” Bartlett said in a statement this morning.

“The Ministry of Tourism stands with you and offers sincere sympathy during this very difficult time. I know that many of the items you lost are irreplaceable but remain hopeful that we will see Richmond Hill restored to its former glory,” he added.

The Richmond Hill Inn has been a staple in the tourism industry over the years. It has hosted a number of public figures such as Richard Nixon, John Rollins, Roger Moore, Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman, Rosie Greer, Paul Newman and Eddy Murphy, the tourism ministry said.