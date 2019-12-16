Bartlett invites Miss Nigeria to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has extended an invitation to Miss World contestant, Nigeria's Nyekachi Douglas, to visit the island.

During his speech at the 2019 Golden Tourism Awards, Bartlett said the Nigerian's reaction to Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh being crowned Miss World 2019, showed love and friendship.

Miss Nigeria's reaction to the moment Singh was announced the winner of the international pageant has since gone viral.

Douglas told the Jamaica Observer that she wished she had waited a bit longer before she had her big reaction.

“Looking back at it I wished I had just waited 10 seconds until after she had the crown, after we had gotten off stage, to like jump like a crazy person,” she said.

Bartlett also extended an invitation to 2nd runner up Miss India, Suman Ratan.