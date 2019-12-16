Bartlett kicks off 2019/2020 winter tourist season

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett on Saturday officially launched the 2019/2020 winter tourist season.

According to a release from the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), the winter season is the “busiest and most lucrative season for the tourism industry.”

Speaking at the official launch ceremony, the minister praised the efforts and the impact both private and public sector tourism players have had on the local tourism sector.

Bartlett highlighted that the winter season is of extreme importance for the country and gives the island the opportunity to add more value to the guests' visit.

He noted that visitors come in search of an experience that is highly dependent on the warm personality that is usually radiated by the local tourism staff.

Pointing to the recently rebuilt Montego Bay sign, the minister said beautification plays a major role in the experience.

Bartlett used the opportunity to unveil a plaque recognising the private sector contributors who provided funds in the sum of five million dollars for the rebuilding of the sign, dubbed the “Montego Bay Experience.”