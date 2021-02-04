Bartlett meets with Jamaica's new heads of mission in Mexico, Belgium and India

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett today met with Jamaica's new heads of mission in Mexico, Belgium and India.

They are High Commissioner-designate to India, Jason Hall; Ambassador-designate to Belgium, Symone Betton-Nayo and Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Sharon Saunders.

During the meeting, Bartlett highlighted the changes in the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and possible areas of collaboration that can take place to support the sector in the new normal.

The ministry said he suggested that such collaborative efforts might include, training through the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), investment, airlift, as well as expanding the reach of the Jamaican-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, to the countries to which the diplomats have been assigned.

The minister also presented tokens of appreciation to the newly appointed individuals during the courtesy call.