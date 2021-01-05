Bartlett mourns death of shipping stalwart Harry Maragh

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Harriat “Harry” Maragh, past president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ) and chairman of Lannaman & Morris Group of Companies.

“I was very saddened to learn about the passing of one of Jamaica's stalwarts in the tourism and shipping industries, Harry Maragh. He was always pleasant and the consummate professional. This is indeed a great loss for our industry and he will be truly missed,” Bartlett said.

Maragh's company Lannaman and Morris is credited as the shipping agent for cruise lines such as Carnival Cruise, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Holland America, Costa Cruises and Aida Cruises. He was also the founding manager of the Ocho Rios Cruise Ship Terminal. Over the years, Lannaman & Morris has become the leading cruise agent, representing in excess of 75 per cent of all cruises that call at Jamaican ports.

“I greatly admire our home grown talent who start from humble beginnings and go on to do great things for the nation. He started as a validating/traffic clerk with Lannaman & Morris and later bought the company which represents in excess of 75 per cent of all cruise lines that call on Jamaica. The success of our industry could not have happened without the stewardship of this great Jamaican.

“I offer my sincere condolences to his wife Charmaine and the rest of their family as well as to his staff, who I am sure will miss him dearly. May God continue to provide you comfort during this very difficult period of mourning,” the minister said.