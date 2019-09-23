Bartlett names tourism pension scheme Board of Trustees

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett has named a Board of Trustees for the landmark Tourism Workers' Pension Scheme, which was recently passed in the Houses of Parliament.

Retired banking and insurance executive, Richard Powell was named as chairperson, with attorney-at-law, Hyacinth Lightbourne as deputy-chairman, among the nine member board.

The other members are retired actuary, Daisy Coke; President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Omar Robinson; Group Commercial Director of Sandals Resorts, Wayne Cummings; Hotelier, Philipp Hofer; attorney-at-law, Carlton Williams; chartered accountant, Eric Crawford; head of the Hugh Lawson Shearer Trade Union Education Institute at UWI's Open Campus, Danny Roberts.

The appointment is for a period of one year with immediate effect.

“The appointment of the Board of Trustees will take us one step closer to making the Tourism Workers Pension Act (2019) come to life and speaks to the Government's commitment to human capital development. This Pension Scheme will secure the safety, future and social requirements of the people who work in tourism,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett noted that the board of trustees will play a critical role in the management of the Scheme starting with the review of the regulations required to make it operational. Its mandate will also include management of all moneys paid, or assets transferred into the Scheme and the appointment of a Fund Manager.

The tourism ministry said the Pension Scheme which was passed in parliament in July, will cover all workers ages 18-59 years in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed.

It also received the assent of the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen and is expected to come into effect early 2020, with benefits payable at age 65 years or older, the ministry said.