Bartlett projects up to 1 million tourist arrivals by year end

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The tourism industry, on its resumption of services on June 15, could see up to one million visitors arriving in the island by year end — half the number of arrivals when compared to the same period last year.

Speaking this morning in a press briefing to provide an update on the sector and the plans currently being implemented to reopen the country's borders, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said that these numbers represent a significant portion of those seen in the similar period last year — based on the levels of retention and booking.

Most of these visitors are expected to come from North America, mainly from the United States and Canada, with residual demands from Europe and Asia.

He, however, underscored that while there remains a high demand for Jamaican travel, these numbers may be constrained by mitigating factors such as the availability of flights and the full preparation of the industry for receiving guests in the phased reopening.

The minister said that in a tour of 10 locations yesterday, he is satisfied with the plans that are being undertaken by resorts to become COVID-19 resilient.

"I am pleased with what I have seen and I am confident in the reopening of the tourism sector and that it is being done in a manner that is safe and secure for tourism workers, Jamaican citizens and our visitors overall," Bartlett said.

He further noted that given the phased basis on which the sector will reopen, tourism activities will mainly take place along the Negril to Portland coast. He said that for the other sections such as the south coast and Kingston which cater mainly to business travel, those will be brought in during the second phase of the reopening exercise.

Kellaray Miles