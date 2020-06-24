Bartlett promises improvements to 13 beaches
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says there are major improvements in the works for 13 public beaches across seven parishes.
The beaches are Rocky Point, St Thomas; Winnifred, Portland; Guts River, Manchester; Orchard and Watson Taylor, Hanover; Alligator Pond and Crane Road, St Elizabeth; Rio Nuevo and Pagee, St Mary; Salem and Priory, St Ann; and Closed Harbour and Success, St James.
“These beaches will all receive, at a minimum where applicable, changing and rest room facilities, perimeter fencing, parking, gazebos, band stands, children's play areas, seating, lighting, walkways, electricity, water and sewage treatment facilities,” he said.
He also announced that the much-anticipated $1.3 billion state-of-the- art Closed Harbour Beach Park Development project in St James will be opened to the public by the end of the year.
“The project, primarily funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), will see the conversion of the 16-acre property into a world-class recreational space with amenities that will allow it to operate as a free access licensed public beach,” Bartlett said.
“No doubt, with the onset of COVID-19 and attendant budgetary issues going forward, some of these projects may take longer to come to fruition, but rest assured our mission is to ensure that, despite the many challenges, we will get the job done so that more Jamaicans can enjoy our beautiful beaches,” he stated.
Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy