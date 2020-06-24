Bartlett promises improvements to 13 beaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says there are major improvements in the works for 13 public beaches across seven parishes.

The beaches are Rocky Point, St Thomas; Winnifred, Portland; Guts River, Manchester; Orchard and Watson Taylor, Hanover; Alligator Pond and Crane Road, St Elizabeth; Rio Nuevo and Pagee, St Mary; Salem and Priory, St Ann; and Closed Harbour and Success, St James.

“These beaches will all receive, at a minimum where applicable, changing and rest room facilities, perimeter fencing, parking, gazebos, band stands, children's play areas, seating, lighting, walkways, electricity, water and sewage treatment facilities,” he said.

He also announced that the much-anticipated $1.3 billion state-of-the- art Closed Harbour Beach Park Development project in St James will be opened to the public by the end of the year.

“The project, primarily funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), will see the conversion of the 16-acre property into a world-class recreational space with amenities that will allow it to operate as a free access licensed public beach,” Bartlett said.

“No doubt, with the onset of COVID-19 and attendant budgetary issues going forward, some of these projects may take longer to come to fruition, but rest assured our mission is to ensure that, despite the many challenges, we will get the job done so that more Jamaicans can enjoy our beautiful beaches,” he stated.

Balford Henry