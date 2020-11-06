Bartlett remembers late Edith Baxter as Canadian tourism icon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has expressed deep regret at the passing of “long-time friend and industry colleague” Edith Baxter, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Canadian publishing group Baxter Media.

“I wish to offer my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Baxter's daughter Wendy McClung, along with her extended family and the entire Baxter Media management and staff during this difficult time. Ms Baxter was a powerful voice within the Canadian travel industry for more than five decades and her legacy will be remembered for years to come,” Bartlett said.

According to the ministry, Edith, or Mrs B as she was fondly known among friends, was an unparalleled leader in Canada's travel industry. For more than 50 years, she served at the helm of Canadian Travel Press and Travel Courier — two of the country's most respected and widely read weekly travel trade publications.

She founded the prominent media group in 1968 alongside her late husband and business partner William (Bill) Henry Baxter, who passed away in 2004.

Reflecting on Baxter's passing, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) John Lynch said, “She will be remembered fondly as a brilliant journalist, a savvy businesswoman and a true friend of Jamaica.

She made dozens of trips to the island — particularly enjoying her time at Half Moon Resort — and she developed strong friendships with former JTB Regional Directors Pat Samuels and Sandra Scott.”

The ministry said under the leadership of Edith Baxter, Baxter Media has played an integral role in spotlighting Destination Jamaica in the Canadian market over the last five decades.

In 2018, Baxter was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government in recognition of her contributions to the tourism industry and the important work she had done behalf of Jamaica.

For the last 25 years, Baxter Media has organised the popular Canadian Travel Industry Golf Tournament, hosted on island in partnership with Sandals Resorts. The ministry said the annual industry event brings dozens of travel agents, tour operators, airline representatives and tourism partners together in Jamaica for a week of networking events, friendly competition on the links and vibrant island hospitality.

“Edith Baxter was a true trailblazer who made an enormous impact on the travel community here in Canada and beyond,” said Angella Bennett, the regional director for Canada at the JTB.

“Whenever I had the pleasure of meeting with her, I always found myself in awe as she spoke about her career and shared stories of her travels to Jamaica. She had a true love affair with the island and will be dearly missed.”