Bartlett says new rules emerging for tourism security

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says that the way forward for Jamaica's tourism product is being defined by a new architecture emerging from the recent detailed security audit of the industry.

He said that the newly appointed Director of Visitor Safety and Experience, Major Dave Walker, will be charged with the responsibility of preparing a new manual on Tourism Ethics for Jamaica, in time for the anticipated busy winter season.

“This is very important, because this is going to guide the way in which engagements are made between visitors and workers, and the destination in general. And we are going to be very serious about this one, because every investor who comes to Jamaica will be given a copy of the manual, which gives an overall macro outline of what is acceptable and appropriate behaviour,” he said.

However, the minister said that the standards set in the manual would not be “cast in stone”, and would have to be flexible enough to respond to the changes that are taking place.

“We are saying that we are using the knowledge we have locally, we are using the knowledge we have internationally, and we are looking at trends in all of that to develop an architecture that will be adaptable, relevant and, most importantly, adequate to deal with the enormous emotional intelligence that impact our whole operations,” the minister added.

The audit was commissioned following reports of security breaches at North Coast hotels, which were given worldwide media attention.

International tourism expert, Dr Peter Tarlow, was adviser to the Tourism Product Development Company, which undertook the audit.

Bartlett said that he is anticipating another report soon from the Tourism Working Group, headed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers's senior partner Wilfred Bagaloo, which looked at issues such as entertainment, work permits and transportation affecting the industry.