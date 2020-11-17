Bartlett sees role for GTRCMC in COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says that the Mona-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) is to play a major role in strengthening the responsiveness of the sector to the current COVID-19 crisis, as well as future ones.

“The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre intends to establish a tool to facilitate reliable measurement of tourism-related risks, as well as to ensure that there is a repository of information with policy implications for international tourism,” he told Monday's virtual forum on Tourism Recovery hosted by European Union, Elena Kountoura.

He said that the idea of the Global Tourism Resilience Barometer (GTRB) will ensure that tourism stakeholders will have access to a centralised instructional and supportive tool, that will help them to develop sound policies and identify mechanisms that will help to reverse divisive and disruptive trends that are threatening the sector.

He also stated that the framework will essentially assist policymakers and stakeholders to determine the level of tourism resilience readiness across countries. Through the framework and index, stakeholders will be able to:

(1) Determine, through a composite score and ranking, how well a country is doing as it relates to tourism resilience;

(2) Identify Tourism Resilience gaps across countries and, implement corrective strategies to prepare these countries for various disruptions;

(3) Enable progress on global tourism resilience to be measured over time and;

(4) Access new insights, which will deepen understanding of global tourism resilience by enabling comparisons and facilitating conversations based on broader, long-term considerations rather than some of the usual insular considerations.

Bartlett said that he was also proposing a Global Tourism Resilience Fund to equip vulnerable countries to be able to respond, manage, and to then recover and grow after disruptions.

“The fund would especially target destinations that are recognized as facing high vulnerability, but have insufficient financial capacity to prepare for and recover quickly from disruption,” he said.

Balford Henry