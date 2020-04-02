Bartlett strengthens agri-tourism linkages

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tourism Ministry has donated communication equipment, valued at approximately J$1.5 million, to assist farmers affected by the now-dormant tourism sector, which was their primary market.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett at a digital press briefing hosted at the ministry's Kingston office earlier today.

The ministry said the equipment, which included six laptops and six mobile phones, was donated to the staff of the Agri-Linkages Exchange Project (ALEX), who typically communicate directly with farmers to facilitate the distribution of their produce to the tourism sector.

The donation will allow the six members of staff to work from home and find new distribution channels for the produce, the ministry said.

“One of our biggest partners in the tourism industry is agriculture. The hotels are closed but hopefully for a short time. However, the need for the ALEX app is more critical now because small farmers, who have been producing for the industry need an opportunity to connect with other entities, so they know what you have, where you have it and the cost,” Bartlett said.

With the closure of the hotels, the ministry explained that the Centre, which is housed at Rural Agricultural Development Authority's (RADA) St Andrew office, will be focused on selling the produce to restaurants and supermarkets.