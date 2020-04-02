Bartlett strengthens agri-tourism linkages
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tourism Ministry has donated communication equipment, valued at approximately J$1.5 million, to assist farmers affected by the now-dormant tourism sector, which was their primary market.
The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett at a digital press briefing hosted at the ministry's Kingston office earlier today.
The ministry said the equipment, which included six laptops and six mobile phones, was donated to the staff of the Agri-Linkages Exchange Project (ALEX), who typically communicate directly with farmers to facilitate the distribution of their produce to the tourism sector.
The donation will allow the six members of staff to work from home and find new distribution channels for the produce, the ministry said.
“One of our biggest partners in the tourism industry is agriculture. The hotels are closed but hopefully for a short time. However, the need for the ALEX app is more critical now because small farmers, who have been producing for the industry need an opportunity to connect with other entities, so they know what you have, where you have it and the cost,” Bartlett said.
With the closure of the hotels, the ministry explained that the Centre, which is housed at Rural Agricultural Development Authority's (RADA) St Andrew office, will be focused on selling the produce to restaurants and supermarkets.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy