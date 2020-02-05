Bartlett to update on Trelawny's Hampden Wharf tourism development
TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett and other tourism officials are scheduled to today visit the Hampden Wharf Development site in Trelawny to provide the public with an official update.
Ground was broken for the US$5.7-million site last year, and will be the first of five artisan villages to be established across the island, the tourism ministry said. The project was funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, and will accommodate 47 shops with five themed restaurants and bars; 12 mini stalls, 18 artisan shops and 12 major shops on 1.6 hectares of the land owned by the Port Authority of Jamaica.
Today's tour is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm.
