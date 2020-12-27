Bartlett touts COVID Ambassador Programme

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says the COVID Ambassador Programme has added to Jamaica's positive image globally, regarding the COVID-19 fight.

He stressed that the tourism sector can play a key role in managing the disease.

“Public education, we can't leave to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we have to take on some of that burden. [And] we are committed to making sure that communities that are among and within the tourism corridor are the first in line to get this kind of ambassadorial thrust and to see more COVID mechanics being placed in these communities,” he argued, stressing that “if those communities are not safe, then tourism is not safe”.

Bartlett was speaking recently at the launch of the COVID-19 Ambassador Programme in the resort town of Negril.

He urged the gathering to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“We are appealing to you, begging you please, to ease down on these activities [which are contributing factors to the spread of this virus]. This is not going to be forever. However, the longer it [coronavirus] stays depends on how compliant and how disciplined we are,” he argued.

He warned that “if the spike continues and the numbers elevate then every goose that Negril is will be fried. It therefore becomes our responsibility. Stay safe, stay happy and let us make some money in the process.”

The programme was launched first in Ocho Rios, then Kingston, followed by Montego Bay.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and parish councils.

The initiative will see hotel employees trained in the health and safety protocols for the tourism sector, going into communities where they live to train community members in the COVID-19 protocols such as proper hand washing techniques, social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitisation.

Rosalee Wood