Bartlett urges more public education on child safety

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has called for more public education in relation to safety, particularly child safety matters.

His call came Thursday against the background of safety measures being put in at the John Rollins Success Primary and Barrett Town All-Age schools, as well as roadways in the vicinity of both schools as national Labour Day projects.

In recent times there have been several fatal accidents along the stretch of the North Coast Highway that bypasses the schools.

Describing the work being undertaken, Bartlett said it was a big day for the boys and girls attending the schools, and of utmost importance to them was the matter of education, not just in school but in their community “and so we want more public education in Jamaica in relation to safety, and particularly to child safety matters.”

Bartlett also commended the multi-agency collaboration in making it safer for the students at school and in using the roads in their community. The collaboration brought together the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Jamaica National Foundation and community volunteers including Rose Hall Development Ltd and Sandals Foundation, improving safety measures at the schools as well as traffic signals and furniture to enhance their safety.

The installation of electronic traffic signals, pedestrian crossings and speed bumps to slow down approaching vehicles was the highlight of activities. Additionally, ramps and sidewalks have been erected.

“The whole matter of the safety of our children is at the centre of the very fabric of family and indeed, is also at the centre of community. It is said that it takes a village to raise a child, and in raising the child there are so many things that have to be done and in discussing today the issue of child safety, we're saying, 'it is fi me, it is fi you, it is fi all ah we', that's what child safety is,” he said.

