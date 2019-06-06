Bartlett urges support for local tourism businesses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett on Tuesday encouraged Caribbean stakeholders to show their support for locally operated tourism businesses that have contributed significantly to the growth of their economies.

The minister was speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery in the US Virgin Islands whose participants included former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton.

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery brings together leaders from across sectors to develop new, specific, and measurable plans that advance recovery and promote long-term resiliency across the region.

“The global tourism sector now faces an unprecedented degree of uncertainty and volatility that policymakers must respond to in an aggressive, consistent manner. We have to protect our tourism market, particularly our indigenous stakeholders, who have helped to bring the world to our shores A number of locally-operated and owned service providers have added significant value to the Caribbean economy,” Bartlett said.

He highlighted that “one company, in particular, Sandals Resorts International, has helped to put the Caribbean on the map and therefore it is our responsibility as a region recognising what these indigenous brands including strong brands like Sandals has done to build our economies. We should stand behind them and enable a greater appreciation of their significant and continued value and sustainability”.

The meeting of the CGI outlined innovative programmes in the tourism sector and sustainable practices that are inclusive of Small and Medium Enterprises and conducive of economic growth.