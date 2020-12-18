Bartlett welcomes new Chukka U$2M Nature Adventure Park
ST JAMES, Jamaica - Jamaica's attractions sub-sector has received a major boost with the addition of a new nature adventure park in Sandy Bay, Lucea, at a cost of over US$2 million by Chukka Caribbean Adventures.
Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, declared the attraction officially opened yesterday during a ribbon cutting ceremony, supported by Chukka's Executive Director, John Byles and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Melville, after which he toured the seaside facility, which sits on 26 acres.
Chukka Ocean Outpost Sandy Bay joins the list of attractions operated by the company in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Belize and more recently, Barbados.
Bartlett said, “the money spent on remodeling and reinventing this experience to make it COVID-19 compliant and to put it in a position where it could stand with other attractions of the world and where the new visitors would want to go, was well spent.”
Bartlett was particularly happy for the investment which, he said, came at a very difficult time but stated that: “As a destination, giving confidence to investors is what Jamaica is all about.”
The project was undertaken by Chukka working in collaboration with the Tourism Product Development Company, Jamaica Tourist Board, Hanover Municipal Corporation and the National Environment and Planning Agency, who provided guidance in ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly facility.
