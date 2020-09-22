Bartlett welcomes new JHTA president

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has welcomed newly elected president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader who was elected on during the association's 59th annual general meeting on Friday.

He succeeded Omar Robinson, who served in the capacity for the last four years.

“I must extend my heartiest congratulations to the incoming president of the JHTA," Bartlett said.

"You have been given this responsibility during a critical time in our recovery process as an industry. However, I am confident that with your experience and innovative ideas, that you will have a successful tenure."

“The Ministry of Tourism stands ready to assist you and your team at the JHTA in any way that we can. We are all in this together. Strong partnerships and the sharing of ideas is the only way we can move forward, as an industry,” he added.

Bartlett also extended thanks to past president Robinson for his work over the past few years.

"Mr Robinson has been a firm leader who has used his platform to lobby effectively for his members,” said the Minister.

During the AGM, which was convened virtually, Minister Bartlett praised the JHTA for the work it has done throughout the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The JHTA has always been a valuable tourism partner. It has been a rough seven months and I want to commend you for your resilience in the face of such great adversity. I just want to reassure you that we have your back. So let us continue to collaborate for the success of the tourism industry and the betterment of the many persons and entities that greatly rely on it,” said Bartlett.

Reader is currently the managing director of Moon Palace Jamaica and has a wealth of experience in the tourism and hospitality sector.