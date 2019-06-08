Bath Primary wins 2018/19 LASCO REAP competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bath Primary and Junior High School in St Thomas is the winner of the 2018/19 LASCO Releaf Environmental Awareness Programme (REAP) competition, taking home $100, 000 courtesy of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation.

The announcement was made at the awards ceremony held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (June 6).

The school, which copped first place for planting 5,120 trees, also won 10 desktop computers, gift baskets, medals and a trophy.

Priory Primary in St Ann, which placed second, received a smart TV and DVD player and won the LASCO iCool/iDrade recycling prize for most bottles collected with 198, 600.

St James-based Barracks Road Primary placed third, taking home a digital projector and screen for the school.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, who delivered the keynote address at the awards ceremony, commended the schools and students, who participated.

“How wonderful is it to know that with all of the challenges we face globally that we, in Jamaica, have 500,000 students doing their part to make this world a better place...you are environmental ambassadors. You make your country proud, you make your schools proud and you make your families proud,” she said.

Johnson Smith lauded the REAP team for undertaking such a “significant initiative” to stimulate environmental awareness among young people and expressed the hope that more schools across the island will get involved.