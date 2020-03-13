Bathe twice per day and don't spit in public, councillor urges
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford, is urging Jamaicans to bathe at least twice per day and to desist from spitting in public spaces as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"I have noticed that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been speaking strongly about washing of hands, but I have not heard them emphasise that people should bathe. If the virus is able to stay alive for a matter of hours or days, then that means that the body [outer parts] can also carry it – it's not just your hands and your hair and your face, but other parts of the body," Crawford argued.
“People are the cleanest when they leave for work, and it is when they go outside that they are contaminated with dust, pollen and other unavoidable elements of nature.”
Crawford, who was speaking at yesterday's regular monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, explained that children should be treated as priority, as they are the most vulnerable when it comes to colds and fever.
"Encourage children to go directly to the bathroom and bathe and not hang around on the couch in their school uniforms. As soon as they get home, let them place those clothes directly in the clothes hamper and then go and take a bath," stated Crawford.
Onome Sido
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy