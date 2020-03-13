Bathe twice per day and don't spit in public, councillor urges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford, is urging Jamaicans to bathe at least twice per day and to desist from spitting in public spaces as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"I have noticed that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been speaking strongly about washing of hands, but I have not heard them emphasise that people should bathe. If the virus is able to stay alive for a matter of hours or days, then that means that the body [outer parts] can also carry it – it's not just your hands and your hair and your face, but other parts of the body," Crawford argued.

“People are the cleanest when they leave for work, and it is when they go outside that they are contaminated with dust, pollen and other unavoidable elements of nature.”

Crawford, who was speaking at yesterday's regular monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, explained that children should be treated as priority, as they are the most vulnerable when it comes to colds and fever.

"Encourage children to go directly to the bathroom and bathe and not hang around on the couch in their school uniforms. As soon as they get home, let them place those clothes directly in the clothes hamper and then go and take a bath," stated Crawford.

Onome Sido