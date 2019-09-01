Baugh a true gentleman of Jamaican politics, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness today recognised the “tremendous contribution” of Dr Kenneth Baugh to the development of Jamaica and hailed him as a true gentleman of Jamaican politics.

Dr Baugh, a surgeon by profession, passed this morning at home in Kingston. He was born on February 24, 1941, in Montego Bay, St James.



“As a physician he was always motivated to heal and care, a perspective based on his love for humanity which he also brought to political service,” Holness said in a statement.



“Anyone who knew him, whether as a patient or a constituent or even a colleague, would agree that he was a kind and caring person,” Holness added.



During a distinguished political career as a member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Dr Baugh served as Member of Parliament for North West St James between 1980 and 1987, as a Senator from 1989 to 1993 and then as Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine until his retirement in 2016.



Baugh also served as Opposition Leader, Minister of Health, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica as well as General Secretary and Chairman of the JLP.



"He exemplified dignity and integrity throughout his public life. He was respected and held in high esteem by both sides of the political divide and could always be relied on to be a balanced and reasoned voice. His manner was always conciliatory and solution-oriented. He was an honest man, a sincere man; a decent man. His conduct gave him stature elevated above politics. He was a true statesman and we will miss his guidance and steady hand. The entire nation owes him a debt of gratitude,” said Holness.