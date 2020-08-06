Bay Road Fellowship Tabernacle launches prayer breakfast to assist needy

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Fellowship Tabernacle Church of God in Bay Road, Little London, Westmoreland recently launched its annual prayer breakfast in an effort to raise funds to provide care packages for families in the community who are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many families have been affected by COVID-19 due to job loss. We have sent out people from our church to investigate and check the families to find out what their situations are, and during the coming week we're going to commence distribution,” Pastor Christopher Anderson of the Fellowship Church of God told OBSERVER ONLINE after the launch.

“We believe that the theme [of the prayer breakfast] 'Refocusing to Navigate the New Norm', is relevant, and we are trying our very best to see how many stakeholders we can get on board to look at this vision of refocusing, to make it a long term initiative.”

Pastor Anderson stated that stakeholders already on board include Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Dr Wykeham; Garfield James, principal of Little London High School and Councillor for the Sheffield Division; Ian Myles, councillor of the Little London Division, as well as other churches, the business sector and the business community.

“We are all stakeholders in the kind of development and strategic thinking that is needed now during this pandemic,” Pastor Anderson stressed.

He further pointed out that the church had done two sets of distribution prior to the launch, that saw them focusing on members of the church.

“For this one, however, we will be expanding our reach to the wider community to include not just members of the church but other community members, both old and young, who are impacted by the pandemic. We are also going to include a struggling parent from the Little London High School,” he noted.

The prayer breakfast was also supported by pastors from other churches from the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny.

Rosalee Wood