Bayer to pay more than US$10 million in Roundup lawsuit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bayer today announced a series of agreements that will “substantially resolve” major outstanding Monsanto litigation, including US Roundup product liability litigation, dicamba drift litigation and PCB water litigation.



The company said it will make a payment of US$8.8 billion to US$9.6 billion to resolve the current Roundup litigation, including an allowance expected to cover unresolved claims, and US$1.25 billion to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.



The Roundup settlement stems from a lawsuit in 2018 brought by a school groundskeeper who claimed Bayer's weedkiller had caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Since then, over 100,000 lawsuits have been filed against the company.



“First and foremost, the Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” said Werner Baumann, Chief Executive Officer of Bayer.



“It resolves most current claims and puts in place a clear mechanism to manage risks of potential future litigation. It is financially reasonable when viewed against the significant financial risks of continued, multi-year litigation and the related impacts to our reputation and to our business. The decision to resolve the Roundup™ litigation enables us to focus fully on the critical supply of healthcare and food. It will also return the conversation about the safety and utility of glyphosate-based herbicides to the scientific and regulatory arena and to the full body of science,” he said.



Bayer also announced a mass tort agreement to settle the previously disclosed dicamba drift litigation involving alleged damage to crops. The company will pay up to a total of US$400 million to resolve the multi-district litigation pending in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and claims for the 2015-2020 crop years. The company said it expects a contribution from its co-defendant, BASF, towards this settlement.



The company has announced, too, a series of agreements that resolve cases representing most of the company's exposure to PCB water litigation. Bayer will pay a total of approximately $650 million to the class.



At the same time, the company has entered into separate agreements with the attorneys-general of New Mexico, Washington, and the District of Columbia to resolve similar PCB claims. For these agreements, which are separate from the class action suit, Bayer will make payments that together total approximately US$170 million.



Bayer is the parent company for Monsanto

