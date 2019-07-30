Be aware of migrating criminals, bank official cautions St Elizabeth residents

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Head of security at JN Bank Michael Powell is cautioning residents of St Elizabeth to be more aware of their surroundings and, in particular, criminals who may be migrating from neighbouring parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, where a State of Emergency is now in effect.

Powell was addressing members at a recent JN Bank Members' Mingle in Junction, St Elizabeth, which was held under the theme “Security and You.”

“There is the need for you to be aware of who is hanging around in your community, especially in St Elizabeth, where people will migrate to, because of the State of Emergency [in Westmoreland, Hanover and St James], where a lot of police and soldiers are now located,” he was quoted as saying in a JN Bank release.

“Therefore, be more aware of the people who are coming around you, and who they are associated with. You can know by the company that these people keep, if they are of a particular character,” he added.

Powell advised residents to inform the police of any individual who may have moved into their space and have aroused suspicion.

The JN Group senior manager underscored that “security begins in the mind” and, therefore, being aware of what is happening around you and in your surroundings is important.

Giving tips about how to keep safe when walking, Powell advised residents to avoid walking or parking in shadowed areas, and to always have their keys in hand as they approach their cars.

Turning to safety and security when doing financial transactions, he warned against withdrawing large sums of money; but, if required to do so, to be vigilant.