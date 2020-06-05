Beaches, rivers allowed to reopen

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Effective this Sunday, June 7, all public beaches will be allowed to reopen, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has announced.

The beaches, licensed under the Beach Control Act or otherwise, will open from 6:00 AM to 6:00PM, but only for swimming and exercise.

The order also extends to rivers which were ordered closed by the Government to contain COVID-19.

Operating hours for rivers are from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

No parties are allowed, social distancing must be observed, and the measures will be reviewed after 14 days.

The order does not extend to water attractions.