Bearer charged over 2019 Grants Pen murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged in relation to the 2019 murder of 40-year-old Sean Edie of Grants Pen, Kingston 8.

He is 26-year-old Phillip Peart, otherwise called 'Boobie', a bearer of Cassava River in Glengoffe, St Catherine.

According to police reports, about 12:35 am Peart and two men opened gunfire hitting Edie on Grants Pen Road, Kingston 8.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Peart was later arrested and subsequently charged with murder on Monday, February 24.

His court date is being finalised.