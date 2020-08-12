Beckford to challenge Samuda for JOA presidency

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former director of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Alan Beckford has declared his intention to challenge president Christopher Samuda for the office in the election due next year.

Beckford, who has been a director for seven years, resigned his post on July 12, citing displeasure with the direction of the organisation.

Beckford confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE that he will be running for office.

"Yes, I plan to run," Beckford said short while ago.

Sherdon Cowan