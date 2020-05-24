Beenie Man, Bounty Killer Verzuz clash makes it on CNN

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Last night's Verzuz musical battle between dancehall artistes Beenie Man and Bounty Killer caught the attention of global news network CNN.

The article written by Amir Vera is printed below.

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer compete in first reggae and in-person Verzuz battle on Instagram Live.

(CNN)The latest Verzuz between reggae artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer was the party everyone expected as the two artists battled in person in Jamaica

It was the first time two musicians competed physically as the previous Verzuz battles were all virtual.

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer came ready with coordinated outfits, each with their own DJs and a dancer.

"This is how we represent the culture ... At the end of the day, it's a musical sport," Bounty Killer said at the end of the two-hour livestream as he and Beenie Man sang Bob Marley's "One Love."

More than 450,000 people tuned in Saturday including Barbadian singer Rihanna and Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

"Why my social media looks like this, though?" tweeted author José Vilson with a picture of cartoons twerking.

At one point, the police showed up, according to the artists. The country has a curfew beginning at 8 p.m., according to the US Embassy in Jamaica.

"No no, we not stop now" Beenie Man said as the livestream continued for another hour.

Jamaica currently has more than 500 cases of coronavirus, according to CNN's map tracking cases globally.

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer's battle was part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during quarantine.

Previous battles have featured rappers Nelly and Ludacris, singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott as well as singer-producers Teddy Riley and Babyface.