Beenie Man, Bounty Killer bring down the online house
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaican dancehall culture was a bigger winner on Saturday night during the online clash between dancehall kingpins Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.
The veteran deejays were part of the Verzuz series created by American record producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland with their Instagram audience peaking at 473,000 viewers. Thousands others joined the feed via other platforms including YouTube.
For nearly two hours, the two traded musical jabs at each other and shared stories behind the music.
A plethora of local and international stars and personalities joined the stream including prime minister Andrew Holness, music industry heavyweights Jermaine Dupri, Diddy, Rihanna, Diplo and Erykah Badu, as well as actors Idris Elba and Gabrielle Union and international model Jourdan Dunn.
RICHARD JOHNSON
