Beenie Man pleads not guilty to DRMA breaches

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Entertainer Beenie Man whose given name is Moses Davis pleaded not guilty to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.



The 47-year-old entertainer is set to reappear in court to stand trial on April 19.



He was last December served a summons for an entertainment event which was allegedly held in contravention of the Act on November 29 in the parish.



He is being represented by attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon.



Davis had also come under fire for promoting a New Year's Eve party last year.



