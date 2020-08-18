Belarus president remains defiant as protest strikes grow

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — More workers in Belarus joined a widening strike Tuesday to press for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has extended his 26-year rule in an election the opposition says was rigged.

Lukashenko has refused to step down following a harsh police crackdown on peaceful protesters in the days after the August 9 vote. In a move intended to secure the loyalty of law enforcement agencies amid the demonstrations and strikes, he signed a decree honouring over 300 police officers for their service.

The opposition denounced the awards as a national insult following the suppression of protests with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. Nearly 7,000 people were detained, hundreds were injured and at least two people died.

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the police, insisted the awards weren't linked to the crackdown that has galvanised public anger and drawn international criticism.

Lukashenko's actions prompted thousands — including workers at state-controlled factories and plants, actors and broadcasters — to walk off the job.

The prospect of a nationwide shutdown was an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko, who has relied on blue-collar workers as his base of support. During Monday's visit to a factory in Minsk he was heckled and jeered by workers shouting "Go away!"

"The authorities should understand that they are losing control," head of an independent miners' union Yuri Zakharov told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "Only Lukashenko's resignation and punishment of those in charge of rigging and beatings can calm us down. The strike will continue and grow until he steps down."

The labour action that began Monday quickly grew to several major industrial plants, including a factory that accounts for a fifth of the world's potash fertilizer output.

In the city of Soligorsk, home to the giant Belaruskali factory, strike organizer Anatoly Bokun said workers at all potash mines have halted work. The factory, which employs 16,000, is Belarus' major cash earner.

"They are putting pressure on us and threatening us with mass dismissals, but we will not return to work until Lukashenko steps down," Bokun said as thousands of workers joined a rally.

"They have stolen our choice," said 32-year-old Gleb Sandros. "What else can we do to stop the authorities' arbitrary and lawless action?"

Belarus' ambassador to Slovakia, Igor Leshchenya, became the first government official to challenge Lukashenko on Saturday when he posted a video supporting the protests before handing in his resignation.

He was joined Tuesday by the ambassador to Spain, Pavel Pustavy, who posted a statement on Facebook urging authorities to recount the vote and prosecute those who beat protesters.

Some workers at state-controlled television and the troupe of the nation's most prominent theater also joined the protests.