Belize, Guyana record COVID deaths

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Belize and Guyana recorded deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as St Lucia and The Bahamas recorded increased cases of the virus. Trinidad and Tobago recorded no deaths of new cases over the past 24 hours.

Director of Health Services, Dr Marvin Manzanero, confirmed a statement by Police Commissioner, Chester Williams that a 25-year-old police officer had as a result of the virus that has infected 4, 230 people and killed 71 others.

Williams said the officer was off duty for another medical matter.

“As a department, we offer our sincere condolences of the family of the late police constable who passed away over the weekend. He was tested post-mortem and proved to be positive for COVID-19. He worked in the Corozal area and we are also grieving with his family for his loss. I want to emphasise to people for the need to comply with the regulations,” Williams said.

Dr Manzanero, said that the “patient” was “undergoing a procedure with an ear, nose, throat specialist in Belize City.

“I already spoke with the physician who was seeing this patient and he gave me a brief rundown of what the patient had. It seems that this patient had a chronic throat, sinus infections for the last three months,” the director of health services added.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases from 186 tests, pushing the national total to 4, 524.

The new cases were reported in Region Four with eight new cases while Regions One and Three each recorded one new case. The authorities said that there are eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 69 patients in institutional isolation and 757 in home isolation.

The ministry also reported the death of an 80-year-old woman, who died while receiving care at a medical facility, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 137. To date, a total of 3, 549 persons have recovered from the deadly disease.

In the Bahamas, where the number of persons infected since the first case of the virus had been detected in March, reached 6,984, the authorities reported that there were 17 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

They said that 4, 943 were active cases and that there had been 154 deaths with 27 under investigation.

New Providence continues to lead the family of islands with the most cases, recording 5, 311, followed by Grand Bahama 811 and Abaco 179.

St Lucian health authorities say the island recorded 10 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 141.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the cases range from ages 21 to 68 years and that all of the cases, following being tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine to await their test results.

The ministry said eight of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for these eight cases.

“These new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in country to 109. At present, one of the active cases is in critical care and all the remaining active cases are stable,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said, noting that as testing for COVID-19 continues and cases are being diagnosed it is important to note that a wide range of ages and communities are being impacted across the island.

“This virus is new to our population and as such we all have reduced immunity to the virus making us as a nation highly susceptible to infection. This requires us doing all necessary measures to minimise our exposure to the virus.”

In Trinidad, the Ministry of Health said there were no new COVID-19 cases or deaths over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest update, the total number of deaths remained at 111, while the number of active cases dropped to 535, from 606.

The total number of positive cases is 5,849, of whom 5,203 patients have recovered.

There are 36 patients in hospitals and 31 in step-down facilities. There are 276 people in state quarantine facilities and 468 in self-isolation, down from 526.