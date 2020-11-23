Belize, T&T and Guyana record more deaths from COVID

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Belize, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana recorded more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as other countries in the region reported increased cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

In Guyana, an 88-year-old woman from Region 10 became the country's 146th COVID-19 death and the Ministry of Health in a statement said she died while receiving medical care at a facility. Her death is the 20th recorded so far this month and the third over the last weekend.

The ministry had earlier reported the deaths of a 29-year-old man from Region Seven and an 89-year-old man from Region Six. Both patients also died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Guyana has so far recorded 5,133 positive cases, with 4,019 reported as being cured.

The Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin reported 126 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, of the 126 new cases, 108 were recorded from within the country's prison system and the number reflects samples (tests) taken during the period November 19-21.

It said that the total number of infections now stands at 6,450 with 5,610 having recovered. The authorities said that there are 725 active cases.

A total of 44 patients remain in hospital while 29 are at state step-down facilities, 178 in state quarantine facilities and 526 self-isolating at home.

In Belize, the statement from the Office of Director of Health Services, stated that of 254 samples processed on Sunday, 73 were positive.

It said the cases were recorded in several parts of the country, including Corozal, Orange Walk, Belize City, Cayo and San Ignacio.

“There are four deaths to report. Two persons died at KHMH, a female from the Cayo District and a male in his 60s from Corozal; a female in her 70's from Xaibe who died at the Corozal Community Hospital and a male in his 60s at the Western Regional Hospital.”

The authorities said that there are 42 recoveries.

Belize has recorded 5,183 positive cases with 2225 active. The country has recorded 116 deaths.

St Lucia reported 16 new cases of the virus on Sunday, pushing the total to 220.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the new cases were people in ages ranging from a six-year-old girl to an 85-year-old woman.

“All of these individuals, after being assessed and tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their test results. Twelve of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for these twelve cases,” the ministry said.

It said that the total number of active cases currently in country is now 119.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in country, it is important that we all practice the infection prevention and control guidelines of hand hygiene, use of a face mask in public places covering both the mouth and nose, and maintain a separation of six feet when in public,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a statement.

In Suriname, where the authorities have adjusted the curfew hours, the country has 27 active cases out of a total of 5,296 infections. In the past 24 hours, one person tested positive for the coronavirus. The authorities said that 5,168 have been cured and that there are 15 people at the Regional Hospital Wanica (RZW) and the Academic Hospital Paramaribo.

The death toll remains at 116 and the number of non-positives in quarantine also remains unchanged at 881.

Meanwhie, Public Health Minister Amar Ramadhin said Suriname's COVID-19 statistics show that vulnerable groups are more susceptible to the complications of the coronavirus.

“It is therefore clear that we as a government must protect these vulnerable groups more,” Ramadhin said on Sunday night.

The government said that the curfew will be moved by one hour on Monday for the next two weeks. As a result, the lockdown starts at 11:00 pm (local time) and ends at 5:00 am.

Ramadhin said that as “the downward trend with hopeful figures continues, this allows us to steadily continue the path to further normalisation”.

According to him, there was an average number of three infections per day last week with the government holding 25 infections as a standard.

“When this number is approached or exceeded, we will be forced to tighten up measures,” warns Ramadhin, noting that Suriname has now been officially classified as an area with code orange, meaning sporadic cases.

“This makes us more and more at ease. However, don't let that ease spill over into casualness. The minister points out that there is still an increase in reports about parties, but also from clubs that are open and that attract masses of people. We must all avoid this now. There is no approved protocol yet for parties.

“You are the single most important factor in avoiding a possible next wave,” the health minister said, calling on people to report any illegal parties to the authorities.

“It is certain that we will have to leave out the usual dance and drinking parties this year for the sake of protecting the health of ourselves and our loved ones. A healthy and COVID-19-free Suriname is our goal,” he said.

Four more visitors to Barbados have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Three of the new cases arrived from Guyana on Caribbean Airlines and returned positive results after undergoing second tests.

They are a 23-year-old man who arrived on November 14 and tested positive on November 15; a 29-year-old woman who arrived on November 6 and tested positive on November 10; and a seven-year-old girl who also arrived on November 6 and tested positive on November 10.

The fourth case is a male visitor from the United States who is a contact of a known case. He was diagnosed with the viral illness on November 18. All of the visitors were asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, there are 11 people in isolation. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 259, comprising 136 females and 123 males. There have been 241 recoveries.